EAST. ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two homeowners in East St. Louis say their house was intentionally set on fire by their daughter’s boyfriend early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Washington Avenue in East St. Louis around 6:00 a.m., and discovered the home engulfed in flames.
A man and a woman said live in the home with their daughter, along with their daughter’s five children.
The daughter and her boyfriend were in a fight, according to the family, and he reportedly came to the house and made threats about setting it on fire.
“He was trying to pull me out of the car, and my daddy heard him and came outside, so he got in my daddy’s face and started arguing with him. My daddy was just telling him to leave and he said he was going to set the house on fire,” the daughter said.
The family said they went to the store for milk for the five children and that’s when they believe the boyfriend returned and set fire to the house.
Everyone was uninjured, but the entire family will have to find somewhere else to stay.
The family also had three dogs, and believes only two of them survived the fire.
News 4 is reaching out to police about a possible criminal investigation and will update this story as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.