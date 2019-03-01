BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East family is asking for help finding a boy’s prosthetic leg that was stolen out of a car Thursday night.
Karen Stephens told News 4 her daughter’s car was broken into in Belleville Thursday night. Among the items taken was a prosthetic leg that was inside a child’s backpack.
The stolen prosthetic leg belongs to her grandson, who was born without a leg.
According to Stephens, the prosthetic leg’s hip area is yellow and has minions, and the foot had a red tennis shoe on it.
Anyone who knows the location of the leg is urged to contact the Belleville Police Department.
