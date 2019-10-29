ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers on the east side of the Mississippi River will have highway closures to contend with this weekend.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a full closure of southbound Interstate 55 and westbound Interstate 64.
Those highways will shut down at the 55/64 merge in East St. Louis beginning Friday at 7 p.m.
Drivers are urged to use the Musial Bridge, Route 3, and the J.B. Bridge as alternatives.
All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday before the morning rush begins.
The closure is necessary to set new bridge beams over 55/64 as part of the MLK Bridge approach project.
