TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Drivers in the Metro East should be ready to detour if traveling on southbound/westbound Interstate 55/70 this weekend.
The interstate will close between Interstate 270 and Illinois Route 159 starting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13. The stretch of roadway is expected to reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday.
Drivers can detour around the closure by taking westbound Interstate 270 to southbound Interstate 255 to southbound/westbound Interstate 55/70. The northbound/eastbound direction of Interstate 55/70 will remain open.
During the closure, Illinois Department of Transportation crews will build a new asphalt surface. The work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures that will be announced in the future. The entire project is expected to be completed by November.
Last weekend, crews closed lanes of northbound/westbound Interstate 55/70 to build a new asphalt surface in the same stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.