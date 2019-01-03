GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East Dairy Queen is getting recognition for how it’s helping children in need.
Dairy Queens all over the country raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network but the location in Granite City raised the most out of any other location in the country.
Robby Steen, who owns the fast food restaurant in Granite City, said the location raised over $20,000 during the roundup challenge, which ran from April to mid-December. The other Dairy Queen he owns, which is located in Glen Carbon, ranked second in the nation.
Dairy Queen also does other things throughout the year to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network, such as free cone day and Miracle Treat Day. According to Steen, their fundraising events brought in $67,000 between his two stores in 2018.
Locally, the donations raised support St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon.
