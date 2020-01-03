BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Even though Illinois is losing population, the Metro East is defying the trend.
Statistics show the state lost more than 51,000 residents in 2019 and has been steadily losing population for the past six years. Last year, Illinois switched placed places with Pennsylvania to become the 6th most populous state in the United States.
There has been no shortage of online snarky memes as to why the state’s population is declining, citing everything from taxes to political corruption.
“Like I said, the taxes. I own a 1,600 square-foot stick house with a vinyl siding and I’m paying almost $300 a month for the privilege of living in Madison County,” said Granite City resident Steven Laughlin.
But St. Clair and Madison Counties are bucking the trend when it comes to home sales.
“Madison County sales are up two percent and St. Clair is pretty even as they were last year,” said realtor Tammy Owens.
Owens says the Metro East is not seeing population loss like parts of northern Illinois.
“The university we have here, good schools and a low crime rate. All of these things bring people to this area,” said Owens.
While the Metro East may be holding its own overall, the state’s population loss is great enough that after the 2020 census, Illinois could lose a seat in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.