BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East deacon is facing criminal sexual assault charges after he was arraigned on Friday.
Prosecutors say Catholic deacon Robert J. Lanter, 68, is accused of assaulting a 29-year-old woman on March 1.
Lanter was the deacon coordinator for the Belleville Diocese. He also served at St. Theresa and St. Luke Churches in Belleville. He resigned from all positions.
Lanter was ordained in 1997.
He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.
