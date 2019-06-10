MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Lauren Mateer says days before Ameren Illinois was set to auto draft out of her bank account, she saw her family's electric bill was $84,896.47
“The more I kept looking at it, I was like, ‘Let’s go to manage my bill’ and then yeah, I saw where they were saying we were using $2,900 per day and there’s absolutely no way,” says Mateer.
Mateer says during the summer, their power bill averages between $115 and $130 a month, so she knew Ameren Illinois made a mistake.
“I basically feel like the dad yeah, I’m like, ‘Don’t touch my thermostat.’ If you want to pay the bill, you control it,” she says.
Filled with questions, Mateer contacted Ameren Illinois. They told her the cause was a broken meter.
“Which kind of worries me a little bit because now, I’m kind of like, ‘I don’t know what my bill is going to be,” says Mateer.
She says for now, Ameren plans on sending out a technician to recalculate the bill.
“I was like, ‘It didn’t hit my account, so you didn’t draft all the money I had in there,’ but yeah, they were like, ‘Oh it’s a simple mistake,” says Mateer.
Ameren Illinois says they are looking into situation with Mateer’s bill and added they apologized to her for the error.
The utility says it occurred during their automated meter re-programming. They were able to get a correct reading of Meteer’s meter and a revised bill will be sent out.
Ameren says if you have questions about your bill, you should contact their customer service department at 800-755-5000
