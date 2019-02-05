O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- The O'Fallon Police Department honored a couple Monday night who saved a man's life following a crash last October.
In a Facebook post, police penned a thank you note to Tina and Timothy Leadley for their heroic efforts on Oct. 7, 2018. The couple pulled up on a motorcycle crash near the area of Milburn School Road and Pausch in O'Fallon, Illinois.
The driver was found unconscious and not breathing after being thrown from his bike, police said. Officials said the couple and a responding O'Fallon police officer began performing CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.
With help from the trio, the man survived his injuries but is recovering at a nearby hospital.
"The victim in this case still has a long road to full recovery. We are confident that had the Leadleys not intervened with quick life-saving actions, the victim in this crash would not be with us today," the O'Fallon Police Department said in a statement.
The Leadleys were presented with a Chief's Commendation Monday at the city council meeting and were given the Life Saving Award in January to honor their acts of bravery.
