MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East couple is finally home after being trapped in a tropical paradise in the middle of a hurricane.
Kristi and Cole Michael flew to Mexico Sunday to celebrate their 15th anniversary.
Just two days later, they were asked to evacuate as Hurricane Delta churned toward their Cancun resort.
"I think I cried a couple times,” Kristi said. “You don't know what to expect. We're from the Midwest. We don't deal with hurricanes."
The couple was taken to a school that had been abandoned for six months due to COVID-19. They were brought lounge chairs to sleep in while they awaited evacuation. Everybody got a pillow and a blanket and were assigned a room. The school didn’t have air conditioning and at one point lost electricity as Delta brought down power lines.
It took until Thursday, but the Michaels were able to get a flight home.
