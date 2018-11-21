BETHALTO, ILL. (KMOV.com) - Authorities arrested a Bethalto couple accused of sexually assaulting three minors over the course of several years Wednesday.
After a brief investigation, officers learned that Jeremy Lesigang and Andrea Leisgang had abused three young victims at their home in 2016.
According to court documents, the abuse continued until 2018.
It is unknown if the victims are related to the couple.
Prosecutors charged Jeremy Leisgang with 15 felony counts of criminal sexual assault and 11 felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Andrea Leisgang was also charged with eight felony counts of criminal sexual assault and four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The couple are both being held on a $1 million bond.
