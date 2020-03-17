ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As the spread of COVID-19 impacts gatherings, bars, and restaurants across Illinois, the state primary is underway.
St. Clair County is prepping for lower-than-usual turnout, but is also wrestling with a shortage of election judges.
According to St. Clair County Clerk Thomas Holbrook, the average age of an election judge in the area is 70 years old, which is the demographic most at risk for serious health impacts due to the virus.
More than half of the judges who signed up dropped out late last week, leaving the total around 650, which is dramatically lower than in previous elections.
For everyone’s safety, they have stepped up sanitation efforts.
“We have hand sanitizer, our lysol wipes, and we wash our hands and we do the fist bump,” said Andrea Shipley, a 67-year-old election judge.
Despite health concerns, many of the voters in the area said they felt a civic duty to participate in the election.
“It's a right. It's a privilege we should take advantage of,” said Charlita Dunn, who hasn’t missed a vote since she turned 18.
“That's how we decide the course and the future of our nation,” said Gilberto Huego, who became a citizen two years ago.
Given the rules about social distancing, many of the voters will see longer lines as they space themselves out, but polling places were averaging a handful of voters every 10 minutes.
But even with certain residents committed to casting their ballot, Holbrook said they are seeing a pronounced drop in turnout.
“We thought we'd get 35 percent the way things were going months ago and we may get 10 percent today,” he said.
