ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Several counties in the Metro East and other ones in News 4's viewing area have reached a warning level of COVID-19 risk in Illinois.
Officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health said St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Greene and Clay counties are all now at a warning level for coronavirus infections.
Counties reach a warning level when they don't meet a certain metric target, like when the seven-day positivity rate climbs higher than 8% and more than 50 new cases emerge per 100,000 population.
Here's why these counties reached a warning level:
St. Clair County: 161 new cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 9.2%.
Madison County: 197 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 9.2%.
Monroe County: 105 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 9.5%.
Randolph County: 184 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 12.4%.
Clinton County: 207 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 14.9%.
Greene County: 222 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 10.6%.
Clay County: 98 cases per 100,000. Seven-day positivity rate is 8.7%.
