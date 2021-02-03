COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Indoor dining may resume in the Metro East this week as Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that Region 4 could soon move to Phase 4 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan. Region 4 includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties.

To move to Phase 4, the region will need a test positivity rate ≤ 6.5% for three consecutive days, staffed ICU bed availability ≥ 20% for three consecutive days and no sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital.

According to a state release Wednesday, the region will enter Phase 4 Thursday as long as metrics continue to improve. Under Phase 4, indoor dining can resume with groups of 10 or less, and the tables must be six feet apart. Standing areas in restaurants and bars are limited to 25% capacity.

St. Clair County mayors send letters to Gov. Pritzker begging him to ease restrictions The mayors in St. Clair County, Illinois sent letters to Governor JB Pritzker Friday asking him to ease restrictions for businesses.

In addition to indoor dining, competitive sports can resume under Phase 4, with up to 50 spectators. Concessions are allowed as well. Gyms and fitness centers can also operate with 50% capacity.

The move is long awaited for businesses in the Metro East, who have been imploring Gov. JB Pritzker for months to loosen restrictions in Region 4. Several mayors in St. Clair County sent letters begging for the governor to make an exception for their area, and county officials even pushed to be reclassified as a different region.