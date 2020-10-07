ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a Wednesday press conference Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Region 4, which includes many counties in the Metro East, could see lighter restrictions as soon as Friday.
Pritzker said the region's positivity rate reached a new low of 6.3%, down from its height of 10% in July.
[READ: St. Clair County mayors send letters to Gov. Pritzker begging him to ease restrictions]
By falling below the 6.5% threshold, the region is now in line to see lighter COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants.
If Region 4 continues to show a positivity rate below the 6.5%, those changes could come as soon as the end of the week.
