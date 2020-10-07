Pritzker wearing mask

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wears a face mask made of a fabric with baseballs printed on it during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic held in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a Wednesday press conference Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Region 4, which includes many counties in the Metro East, could see lighter restrictions as soon as Friday. 

Pritzker said the region's positivity rate reached a new low of 6.3%, down from its height of 10% in July.  

By falling below the 6.5% threshold, the region is now in line to see lighter COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants.

If Region 4 continues to show a positivity rate below the 6.5%, those changes could come as soon as the end of the week. 

