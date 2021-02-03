ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Early Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Region 4, which includes the Metro East, could be moving into the next phase of COVID-19 recovery as early as Thursday.
That means that indoor dining could open and allow 25 percent capacity. Fitness centers, movie theaters and office spaces would be able to operate at 50 percent.
"I am optimistic, but we've seen that before where we've been open and closed, and open and closed. It's been a rollercoaster," said restaurant owner, Barry Gregory.
Gregory owns Crehans Irish Pub in Belleville.
He says for the last 10 months, the back and forth of having indoor dining and reopening has been stressful.
He and other restaurant owners tell News 4 they have a different view on what reopening indoor dining actually means.
"We've adjusted so many times, that until we actually have an announcement, we don't even take it seriously anymore," Brandon McGraw said.
McGraw owns Signature Tap House in Fairview Heights. He too, has said the last 10 months were exceptionally hard.
However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.
"We still have to prepare and be ready in case the extraordinary happens and that's what we're gonna shoot for," Gregory explained.
Gregory, whose restaurant runs at a smaller capacity, said opening right away wouldn't be an issue. However, McGraw, who operates a larger space, said it would be difficult.
"Being able to stock your food your customers want to have, that's why they're coming to your place right? And then your alcohol obviously, and your employees too," McGraw continued.
IDPH also announced youth and recreational low-risk sports, like golf and tennis, could now compete and participate in tournaments. That's if the state goes into the next phase of recovery.
In addition to that, high-risk sports would be able to start scrimmaging again.
To reach the next phase of recovery, Region 4 needs to meet one more day of metrics.
To follow along with Illinois' COVID-19 metrics and recovery phases, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.