VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East teen who was tragically killed in 2019 will be honored with a parade Monday morning.
The city of East St. Louis will honor Jaylon Mckenzie with a parade on what would be his 17th birthday. The 2nd annual parade will begin at 11 a.m. at East St. Louis High School
McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were hit by a stray bullet as they were leaving a party at a home on Third Street in Venice, Illinois on May 4, 2019. McKenzie’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, said McKenzie had walked out of the party to avoid a fight when he was killed. His father couldn't fathom losing his son after learning about his death.
"He's supposed to bury me, I'm not supposed to bury him," Mckenzie's father Otis Gunner said.
In May, three people were charged in his death.
