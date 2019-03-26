BETHALTO, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Residents on the east side of the river turned out to Tuesday help the family of one firefighter killed and others who were injured in the line of duty.
Roma's Pizza in Bethalto was one of the restaurants taking part, choosing to donate a portion of their profits Tuesday to the family of Luke Warner, who was injured in a fire a couple of weeks ago.
"We want to give back,” said Crystal Hausman with Roma’s Pizza. “We want to give back to them.”
Other restaurants are doing the same for the family of Jake Ringering, who died fighting the same fire.
"I do believe that God had a plan, there was a reason he took Jake and left everyone else that day, and I honor Jake is to find a reason, be a witness for Jesus and Jake," said Warner.
Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen, Ravanellis, Urban Farmhouse, and Hop House will donate 25 percent of their dining room sales to Ringering's family.
Bethalto firefighters Alex Ocepek and Captain Brian Buhs were also injured in the blaze. They are both recovering.
Other fundraisers for the firefighters are being held in the near future:
Wednesday, April 3: "Golf for Jake" at Rolling Hills, Spencer T. Olin, Rock Springs, and Arlington Greens golf courses., which will donate 20 percent of all daily golf revenue to the Ringering family. Donations welcome.
Saturday, April 6: Carrie Carpunky Photography will donate 100 percent of mini-sessions to the Ringering family.
April 8-11: Altitude Trampoline Park - Glen Carbon (91 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon). A percentage of each paying customer will be donated to the Ringering and Warner families, as well as the two injured Bethalto firefighters.
Saturday, September 14, 10:00 a.m.: Lockhaven Golf Course - The Alton Motorboat Club Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Ringering and Warner families (www.altonboatclub.com for more information).
