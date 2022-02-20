METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Ollie is a 6-year-old boy with a big smile and a love for numbers. In the last month, he's lost his mother, father and great-grandmother to COVID-19.
“Ollie’s 6, he’s autistic. They say he's non-verbal but he loves to talk a lot,” said Cindy Cauley, his grandmother.
Cauley is grappling with incredible loss at their Bethalto home.
“In 24 days we lost three people,” she said.
First Ollie’s mom, Amanda Sitarz, 37, got COVID-19 and passed away from complications. Then the entire family got sick, including Ollie. Cauley’s mother, Frances Griffin, passed away next. And when they thought they made it through the worst, Cauley’s son, Ollie’s father, Brad Irvin, passed away on Feb. 8.
Now Cauley is caring for Ollie. But she isn’t alone. The Metro East community and beyond is stepping up to help support them.
“That’s my main worry, we’re grandparents. We need to have a good plan because we don’t know what his future will hold and we know now that tomorrow is not guaranteed, today is not guaranteed,” said Cauley.
A GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $10,000, more than this family could have imagined.
At least 930,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and while cases are declining and mandates are coming to an end, so many families will never fill the hole left in their hearts and their homes.
“You don’t want to take it serious but it’s so serious and maybe not for your family, maybe not. Maybe it comes to your home and it’s just like a cold but it comes to some people’s homes and comes in like a hurricane. And you can’t stop it, and the outcome is hard to live with,” she said.
