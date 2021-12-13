Metro East community coming together to help those impacted by deadly tornadoes

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) - A tornado ripped apart an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville Friday night, but the community is helping to mend and heal after loss and devastation.
The Edwardsville Community Foundation has activated their relief fund in response to the severe weather event. The funds raised will go towards assisting the community recovery. Already, Amazon has pledged $1 million to help those impacted and killed by the tornado.
Six people lost their lives and one person was seriously injured. Alonzo Harris says he was one of the lucky ones who escaped injury.
“I heard a loud rumbling noise, and then the ground started to shake and I looked back and saw the wind blowing. I’ve never seen wind like that before. I saw stuff in the wind and the guy beside me was like ‘It’s a tornado for real’ and we started running into the shelter,” said Harris, a delivery driver for Amazon.
He drove up to the facility minutes before the tornado hit. He says a supervisor was screaming to get out of the van and get inside. He sought shelter in the bathroom with others.
“I was fortunate, my side of the building remained standing,” he said. But he can’t stop thinking of the people on the other side of the warehouse that didn’t survive.
Amazon is providing counseling services as well as paid time off for employees.
“All of our employees are getting paid time off, but we're also adding rental cars, Lyft gift certificates, and we're committed to this community. We're going to rebuild this site, we're going to kind of come together,” said Jon Feldman, Senior Vice President of Global and Delivery Services for Amazon.
The investigation into the incident continues, but in the meantime, the Metro East community is also stepping up to help those without jobs.
“We’re reaching out and have people coming to us, some of them are displaced because the buildings down and they’ve still got to buy things for Christmas and pay the bills,” said Mark Voegele with Express Employment Professionals. They are helping place people in other jobs, whether temporary or part time. Some jobs are available at other warehouses in the area.
GoFundMe has launched a page of verified fundraising pages to help those impacted by the tornadoes that swept the Midwest.
The Red Cross is helping those impacted. To give to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.
Schnucks also announced it's partnering with the Red Cross for a "Round Up at the Register" campaign to help those affected by the tornadoes. From Dec. 13-19, customers can round up when paying for their groceries and 100% of donations will go to the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund.
