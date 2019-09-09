WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Porch lights will be lit up blue in the Metro East this week in honor of fallen Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.
The Waterloo native was killed while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis on Aug. 23.
This week, multiple communities are being encouraged to participate in the “Light It Up Blue” campaign to honor Trooper Hopkins. Thousands of blue light bulbs are being sold at the Waterloo Fire Department.
Residents in Waterloo, Columbia, Red Bud, Valmeyer and Maeystown are being encouraged to change their porch lights to blue through Wednesday.
