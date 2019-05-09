GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees Chairman David Heyen is under investigation for inflammatory Facebook posts.
One post by Heyen that News 4 obtained reads: “Wondering why measles and smallpox are back? Perhaps millions of unvaccinated illegal alien kids in the public schools.”
Lewis and Clark Community College student Martino Britt says he was shocked to learn the posts were from Heyen.
“Shocking ignorant, bigotry in my eyes and it’s just sad,” said Britt.
The posts were made just days before he was elected board chairman on April 30.
“I was in disbelief,” said Britt.
The posts have now sparked an investigation by administrators at the college. The college sent the following statement:
“Lewis and Clark first was notified May 1 of a Facebook profile for “David Heyen” and subsequent public posts that were labeled as “concerning” by those who brought it to our attention. David Heyen is the new board chairman of Lewis and Clark’s elected Board of Trustees, who was seated on Tuesday, April 30. The college is looking into this issue just as we would review any alleged conduct of a student, employee, board member, visitor or contractor. The college has a long history of its commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all stakeholders of the college, including students, employees and visitors. Lewis and Clark remains committed to modeling our core values of service, respect, responsibility, compassion and integrity. These comments and posts do not represent the culture of Lewis and Clark.”
News 4 reached out to Heyen for comment but did not hear back.
As news of the posts spread, students and alumni have taken to social media using the hashtag #ResignDavidHeyen.
The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) publicly announced today they are calling for his resignation.
“Anyone who shares such anti-Muslim, racist and anti-immigrant views has no business serving in a leadership position for any educational institution. Chairman Heyen should resign from his post,” said CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed in a release. “We urge Lewis & Clark Community College to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure that the college remains a welcoming place for all of its students.”
CAIR Missouri and several other local groups are preparing a peaceful demonstration before next week’s Board of Trustees meeting.
The college has not announced if they plan to retain Heyer.
