MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Carolyn Burkhead's 10-year-old daughter, Mira, has been overcoming obstacles since the day she was born.
Diagnosed with encephalopathy, a brain disease, Mira ended up with infantile spasms that eventually developed into intractable epilepsy.
“She is in a wheelchair. She is nonverbal and non-mobile but smiles a lot and can respond as far as pain, happiness, all of that,” Burkhead said. "But because she’s not mobile, often times when she gets sick, she will get sick much worse than a typical child."
That is exactly what happened when Mira was exposed to an asymptomatic child with COVID-19 in the Collinsville Community Unit School District.
“August 27 was exposure. By September 1, we were in the emergency room. In the early morning of September 2, she was intubated,” Burkhead said.
Mira spent 19 days on a ventilator at St. Louis Children’s out of her whole month-long stay in the hospital. There was one night in which she almost didn't survive.
"Her lungs, at least one of them we know for sure, possibly both of them, collapsed and she stopped breathing, but they were able to flip her prone on her belly and start getting air moving into her lungs again,” Burkhead said.
Now back home in Maryville, Mira is fighting a new set of complications because of COVID-19
"She's having post COVID respiratory issues. There appears to be some damage to either her trachea, her larynx, [or] her vocal cords, not sure what yet,” Burkhead said. "We had to deal with withdrawal from morphine and coming down off steroids and multiple rounds of antibiotics to help with secondary infections that set in from being on a ventilator."
It is those things, Burkhead says, she was not expecting or prepared for.
“Because you're more worried about if your child is ever going to breathe again,” she said.
She documented her child’s journey in the PICU on Facebook, not just for friends and family but also a warning to people who have still yet to be vaccinate.
"And as soon as the vaccination is available for her age group, I'll be doing it then too,” Burkhead said.
Dr. Jessica Smith, a general pediatrician with Mercy in Chesterfield, tells News 4 that is something parents are longing for including herself: emergency use authorization for even more children currently with COVID-19 protection.
"It's my understanding that the dose for children ages 5 to 11 may be a little bit different to adults, because again they want to give the smallest dose that will work, so I think finding just the right dose to give to the kids is probably why it’s taking a little bit longer,” Smith said.
The FDA is set to meet on October 26 to consider approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Hospital networks in the St. Louis metro tell News 4 they are actively preparing for the rollout of the vaccine for children under 12. FA Mercy spokesperson says they will communicate with patients on how they can register their child and schedule them to get the vaccine shortly after the FDA authorizes emergency use of the vaccine for this age group.
Smith says that time could be as soon as November.
"Maybe by Thanksgiving, we can get all of our kids on the road to vaccination,” Smith said.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis City and County officials for the latest numbers in COVID-19 vaccination rates among children compared to the entire population.
County officials responded with these numbers:
Children 12-19
At least one dose: 45.8% of that population
Fully vaccinated: 40.1%
Countywide all ages:
At least one dose: 58.9%
Fully vaccinated: 52.7%
