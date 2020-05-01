ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Until only two weeks ago, the owner of Sandy's Back Porch did only curbside service.
"This is not a curbside business. You want to come in, you want to touch it, see it, feel, smell it before you buy it and look at all the pretty colors. A picture does not do it justice,” said Owner Sandy Richter.
As Illinois loosened some restrictions of its stay-at-home order Friday, the owner of the garden shop is glad to do business as usual again.
There are still restrictions on many businesses, like restaurants, which are understood and being followed by the owner of Hick's BBQ.
"We want limited exposure to the public right now. We'd like to see this virus go down. We are not going to open our dining room at all. We are going to continue doing drive-thru and carry-out for the next month or two,” said owner Al Hicks.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is expressing concern about the changing restrictions.
"We've done good things. People have stayed home. They've done what we have asked. Now, they are going to loosen this up and we are taking our eyes off the ball,” Chairman Kern said.
A big one for Kern is Missouri's plans to reopen the state on Monday.
"I don't know. I guess our thought processes are just different. Between the two states,” Kern said.
Kern wishes the Show-Me-State would do more like Illinois and be more restrictive with stay-at-home orders.
"We are one big swimming pool. What happens at one end of the swimming pool affects the other end of the pool. If you are loosening up restrictions in Missouri it affects us,” Kern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.