EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A caretaker and her accomplice are accused of stealing identities and defrauding elderly clients in the Metro East.
Erica S. Rose, 30, of East St. Louis, allegedly worked for a Belleville-based in-home health care provider. She reportedly stole bank account numbers and other identifying information from elderly clients in Southern Illinois.
According to court documents, Rose gave the stolen information to Ashley N. McKinney, 36, of Pheba, Mississippi, who then withdrew money from ATMs, deposited fraudulent checks and purchased a $28,000 car online using the elderly victim’s funds and identifies.
Rose and McKiney were indicted on nine charges, including conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Their initial court appearance has been set for Feb. 11, 2020.
