METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Metro East positivity rates, ICU and hospital bed capacity are trending in the right direction. This means, restrictions could be relaxed soon.
Right now, indoor dining is still banned in Region 4 which includes St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties. However, some local shops are choosing another path.
[READ: Metro East's Region 4 on track to move to Tier 2]
"It was tough. We tried to get by with curbside and dinners, curbside wine sales. It was just impossible to do that," Steve Gorazd said.
Gorazd and his wife Angela own Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston. They've allowed indoor dining for a few months now.
They said when they closed their dining room from March to June of 2020, they lost about $150,000 monthly.
Following that financial hit, they made a change.
"We've got a business to maintain. Just like anyone who's at home. They've got bills for rent or mortgage, they need food, pay the water and electricity, we've got all that, plus the employees," Gorazd explained.
Gorazd said the Clinton County Health Department officials know they're offering indoor dining.
We called the health department, but haven't heard back yet.
Across county lines, in Madison County, one restaurant owner said he's choosing to follow Illinois COVID-19 guidelines.
Brandon McGraw, who owns Signature Tap House in Fairview Heights said he understands the struggle of not offering indoor dining.
However, McGraw said businesses that aren't following guidelines are actually presenting more of a challenge to those that are.
"The frustration level is beyond words. We just keep trucking along again for our families and our employees in hopes we get back to normal soon," McGraw explained.
McGraw said he would like to see an equal playing field. He said he's going to continue following the restrictions because it's simply not worth the risk.
"You lose your liquor license, you're not going to be in businesses. That's one thing I felt has been held over our head. We just can't attempt that," McGraw said.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials said Thursday the Region 4 metrics are close to opening up to Tier 2. For indoor dining to re-open, the region has to get to Tier 1.
