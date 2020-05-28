BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Businesses in the Metro East are preparing to reopen when Illinois enters Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan Friday.
Under Phase 3, all retail stores, barber shops and outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed to reopen. Upon opening, all businesses will be required to follow safety standards, including requiring masks and social distancing.
When the doors to Circa Boutique & gifts in Belleville closed a month ago, its owner, Andria Powell, made all of the store’s transactions online. Customers then had the option to accept deliveries or do curbside service.
“So, we had quite a lot of work to do since we did not have everything,” she said.
Powell told News 4 she had to up her inventory to make those options work. She also said Illinois’ stay-at-home order hit her bottom line harder than she could have ever imagined, but she, along with Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert can’t wait for Friday.
“Well, we are excited. We are trying to do this right,” Eckert said. “I think, too, we are going to walk before we run.”
“I think it is going to be great downtown, especially with the weather looking good and people ready to come in” Powell said.
