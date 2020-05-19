BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Business owners in the Metro East are expressing frustrations about not being able to reopen, especially as St. Louis County and City begin to allow businesses to resume operating.
As most businesses across the Mississippi re-open, owners in Illinois said many of their customers are driving across the river. Derek Betz owns Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap House in Belleville.
For the past two months, his restaurant has offered carry-out and limited delivery. He said sales dipped even further a few weeks ago when St. Charles and Jefferson counties re-opened.
“I fear with the city and even the county being even closer opening up, we’re going to see even a bigger decline, kind of like fighting with no weapons really,” Betz said.
A few miles away, James Miller owns a Collector’s Corner. He said sales are down significantly and many of his customers are now visiting similar stores in Missouri.
“We’ve noticed we’re not getting near the calls we were getting and I think that’s because people are shopping in Missouri now,” Miller said.
In Madison County, some businesses have been open for nearly a week after the county voted to defy the governor’s orders. Owners in St. Clair County said they’re ready to open safely and with restrictions.
“I just want to get back to normal,” Miller said.
