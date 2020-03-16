BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Business owners in the Metro East are preparing for sales to plummet as beginning Monday night, all bars and restaurants in Illinois will have to close until March 30 unless they have a drive through or carry-out options.
Jim Orlet, owner of The Abbey on Main Street in Belleville, said he was blindsided by this announcement and he isn't sure how he'll make up for the decrease in sales.
“It is my livelihood. I have four kids so this is what I rely on to pay tuition and bills and mortgages,” he said. “I didn't think it would go this far, to tell you the truth.”
The mandate, announced Sunday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, ordered all bars and restaurants must remain closed through the end of the month in an effort to stop large crowds from gathering.
In a briefing Monday, President Trump announced new recommendations nationwide that citizens avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Orlet’s cafe plans to offer curbside service along with drive through sales in an effort to make up for what he projects will be a 70 percent sales decline, but other Belleville businesses won’t even be able to do that.
Foley’s Tavern is facing a full shutdown, just one day ahead of their busiest day of the year.
Manager Michelle Volkmann estimates the Irish bar generates a week's worth of sales on St. Patrick's Day.
“It's always been one of the big days for Mr. Foley and everyone enjoys it,” she said. Adding that she believes the trickle down effect could be enormous since sales essentially stop.
“We don't have the liquor license to sell six packs of beer like the stores,” she said.
Employees are feeling the impact more than most. Volkmann works a second job, but said others don't.
“How are they going to pay electric? How are they going to pay rent? Their bills?” she said.
Foley's Tavern is hoping for a busy final few hours before the shutdown and customers are already pledging to support them once they open back up.
At the Abbey, some of Orlet’s customers worry as well, noting that a prolonged dip in revenue could potentially cripple many small businesses.
“It's going to hurt. It's really going to hurt,” said customer Jim Rhodes. “Probably going to put a lot of them out of business.”
Rhodes is pledging to support his favorite Belleville business through carryout, and says he doesn’t plan to change his routine.
“I'll have to have him hand me the Wall Street Journal so I can read it in the parking lot,” he said.
