COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the continuation of COVID-19 restrictions for several regions in the state Friday.
Region 4, in the southeast, is part of that continuation. The region includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington and St. Clair counties.
One Collinsville business owner tells News 4, he wasn't surprised the restrictions weren't relaxed.
Derik Risen, owner of Old Harold Brewery and Distillery, said not having the option of in-person dining has made things difficult.
