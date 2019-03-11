Josiah new leg

Josiah being fitted for new prosthetic leg

 Shriners Hospital

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Belleville boy who had his prosthetic leg stolen will receive a new one on Tuesday.

Josiah, 3, was born without a leg. His prosthetic leg was stolen from inside his mother’s car in Belleville.

Doctors with Shriners Hospital met with him last week and fitted him with a new prosthetic.

Josiah received his first prosthetic when he was 1-year-old.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

