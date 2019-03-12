BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Belleville boy who had his prosthetic leg stolen received a new one on Tuesday.
Josiah, 3, was born without a leg. His prosthetic leg was stolen from inside his mother’s car in Belleville.
Doctors with Shriners Hospital met with him last week and fitted him with a new prosthetic. His family was worried the process of getting a new prosthetic would take three months.
Darren Rottmann, a certified prosthetist, worked with Josiah and his family.
"I called Darren as soon as it happened and I told him what happened. I felt so bad. He said just bring Josiah in and we'll get it taken care of and so many people reached out from Shriners just offering all their help and support. We came in Monday and they got him fitted right away, and it came in less than a week," said Josiah's mother, Brie Rainey.
The new prosthetic leg arrived from Oregon on Monday.
Josiah received his first prosthetic when he was 1-year-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.