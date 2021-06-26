COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East boy is celebrating his birthday in a very unique way.
Instead of a birthday party, 10-year-old Spencer wanted to celebrate with a community cleanup, to pick up trash and litter. Spencer and his mom contacted the Collinsville Parks Department to help organize Saturday's event known as "Spencer's Collinsville Cleanup."
Spencer's mom says she is very happy by the positive response to the event from people they know, and even strangers who wanted to help out.
