ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A boil order issued in the Metro East has been lifted.
A water main break in St. Clair County prompted the boil order Thursday.
The break occurred overnight on Monsanto Avenue, closing the roadway from Route 3 to Falling Springs Road in Sauget. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the break and saw that a section of the roadway had collapsed and water was coming up from below.
Cahokia Schools have cancelled school for Friday, Sept. 13 due to the large water main break.
A boil order was issued for the following areas:
- Streets near the water main break in Sauget who get their water from Illinois American Water
- Commonfields of Cahokia water customers
- Prairie Du Pont water customers
- City of Columbia
- Village of Cahokia Water & Sewer customers
Friday morning, officials said the break had been repaired and water service restored to all customers. Water quality tests confirmed the water met all state and federal drinking water standards.
