BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A St. Clair County business called "H's Bar" has filed a federal lawsuit against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and several other state officials to challenge the validity of the state's coronavirus mitigation restrictions.
The lawsuit claims the state's restrictions on bars and restaurants are in violation of the First and Fourth Amendments to the Constitution.
The lawsuit is asking a judge for a permanent injunction so that neither the state nor local officials can take action to close a non-compliant business, arrest any of its employees or revoke a liquor or gaming license.
On October 28, Pritzker re-imposed tight restrictions on Region 4 because of an elevated positivity rate. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service, and all outdoor dining or bar service is to end at 11:00 p.m.
The lawsuit also claims it's challenging the restrictions in order to keep the business from being forced to close, and the owners file for bankruptcy.
Besides the lawsuit, H's Bar has chosen to not comply with some of the restrictions. Manager Brandy Burke told News 4 the business wants its employees to be able to keep making a living.
"We just want to feed our families. You know, my girls here, we're all moms. And we just want to take care of our families and our kids," said Burke.
Since choosing to stay open later than the restrictions allow and welcoming customers inside, Burke said they've seen an increase in business. But she said that was never a goal.
The owners of The Corner Bar and Grill in Belleville said they're also worried about their employees but have chosen to follow the restrictions.
"All my staff, everybody here, they all have children. There income has been cut more than in half," said co-owner Cassandra Staley.
Co-owner Paul Staley said they've spent a substantial amount of money to increase outdoor dining capacity and bought tents since customers are not allowed to dine inside. But the Staleys say they've learned that a number of restaurants in the region are not abiding by the restrictions and it's making it hard for them to compete.
"When we get phone calls asking 'Are we allowing inside dining?' or they show up. And, 'Are you guys eating inside,? No we're not, well everybody else is and they leave," said Cassandra Staley.
News 4 reached out to Gov. Pritzker's office and the Illinois State Police to ask how many businesses had been issued citations for failure to comply with the restrictions, but have not heard back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.