EWARDSVILLE,Ill.(KMOV.com) -- Reports of scammers posing as local banks have surfaced. The Bank of Edwardsville and FCB Banks sent out a phishing scam alert to customers warning them of the posers.
According to The Bank of Edwardsville, scammers are trying to get account information by sending phony text messages claiming to be local credit unions. The Bank of Edwardsville stated they will never solicit customer information via text, phone call, or email.
FCB Banks reports that fake text messages were sent claiming there has been questionable activity on customers debit cards and to call (618)663-3007 or (618)228 0551. CB Banks said these text messages are phishing attempts to get customer information.
