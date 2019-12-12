O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.cm) -- A Metro East baby was born when the full moon was at its peak Thursday.
Baby Denarius was born on December 12 at 12:12 a.m. at 7 pounds and 4 ounces. St. Elizabeth Hospital said both the baby and his mom are healthy and sound.
The Belleville, Illinois family didn't realize the pattern in numbers until nurses told them.
The hospital said the baby was due December 30 but "decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence."
