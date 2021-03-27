Saturday's severe storms caused some damage in the bi-state area with its large hail and strong winds. Parts of the roof of a Ford dealership in the Metro East was torn and damaged the store.

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday's severe storms caused some damage in the bi-state area. Parts of the roof of a Ford dealership in the Metro East was torn and damaged the store.

The owner of the Tri Ford Dealership in Highland said part of the roof was peeled during the storm over the area of the store where boxes and parts are kept. The owner said they got he call about the damage after 8 p.m. No one was injured. 

Roof of Metro East business torn during Saturday's storm

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.