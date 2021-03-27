HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Saturday's severe storms caused some damage in the bi-state area. Parts of the roof of a Ford dealership in the Metro East was torn and damaged the store.
The owner of the Tri Ford Dealership in Highland said part of the roof was peeled during the storm over the area of the store where boxes and parts are kept. The owner said they got he call about the damage after 8 p.m. No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.