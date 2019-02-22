MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Madison County Sheriff is warning the public about a call that is targeting parents.
Authorities say the Madison County Jail has been receiving calls from concerned parents asking if their kids are in custody.
Calls have been going out to parents telling them that their child is in the Madison County Jail. The scammer then gives a couple of numbers, telling parents to call them to pay bond.
Madison County authorities are reminding everyone that they will never request money over the phone.
