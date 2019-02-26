ILLINOIS (KMOV.com)-- An O'Fallon, Ill. student athlete was nominated for the Spirit of Sport award to highlight her determination and drive following a battle with cancer Sunday.
O'Fallon High School senior Riley Maher was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, B-Cell Lymphoma, in Oct. 2017 after discovering a bruise believed to be caused while playing lacrosse. She shortly began aggressive chemotherapy treatment for six months.
According to a press release, Maher's motivation for recovery was to return to the field to play alongside her teammates.
“There were times where I wondered if I was going to get to play again, said Maher. “I was really missing my team."
And in early April, Maher's wish came true.
She was cleared to play and later helped her team to win a Illinois High School Association Sectional title.
“Riley is such an inspiration to our athletes,” said Lacrosse head coach Rob Garrison. “She showed us that there are things in life we cannot control but that we can control how we react to them. She faced an obstacle head on and refused to be defeated.”
Maher was announced as a nominee for the Spirit of Sport award by the ISHA. The award recognizes Illinois athletes and athletic department personnel that who have "overcome adversity or gone above and beyond their peers".
