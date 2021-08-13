ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East animal shelter says they want to make sure pets have a place to go if their owners are displaced.
Gateway Pet Guardians said two-thirds of residents in their area are renters so the shelter is putting out an urgent call for foster homes.
"There are concerns nationwide and with us in particular we worry about pets losing their homes because when owners lose their homes, pets lose their homes," Alisha Vianello with the shelter said. "We only have so many kennels here and we don't necessarily want to have dogs and cats in kennels because they aren't happy they're stressed and so we try to put every dog and cat into foster homes."
The shelter estimates nearly 1,300 pets will be without homes in the next few days. Click here to learn more.
