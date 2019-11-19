CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East teen boy is recovering Tuesday night after his dad said three people robbed him at gunpoint while he was waiting at the bus stop.
Corey Dickerson said his 14-year-old son was waiting for his 10-year-old brother to get off the bus from Helen Huffman Elementary School Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jerome Lane and St. Patrick Boulevard when he was attacked.
“He was standing there and some three guys walked up on him and told him to come here, your mom wants you, and he was like I don’t know you, I’m not coming. They hit him with a gun. They put a gun to his chest," Dickerson said.
A couple were outside at the time and told News 4 they saw the suspects grab the boy by his shoulder. The man asked to not be identified out of fear the suspects would retaliate.
"Dragged him. One had a pistol at his side," the neighbor said. “He looked at me and my wife and said 'help me' and when he said that the guy pointed a gun at us and told us to get in the house.”
Dickerson said his son only suffered a gash above his left eye. He worries the emotional impact could be worse.
“This is something that could take him to a dark place. He could be afraid or fear for his life," said Dickerson.
Dickerson said he reached out to the Cahokia School District awhile ago and asked if the bus could drop the students, including his son, off at their homes instead of the intersection, which he calls dangerous.
“Usually with kids that are in elementary the buses come down and drop the students off in front of their house. In this particular neighborhood it’s something they didn’t want to do," said Dickerson. “I’m upset they didn’t change that bus stop."
Dickerson believes had the school district acted sooner and changed the bus stop, this could have been prevented.
“My son could have lost his life for you not listening," said Dickerson.
News 4 reached out to the Cahokia School District and we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.