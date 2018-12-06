O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The O’Fallon Illinois Police Department arrested a 34-year-old after he allegedly sexually abused a minor.
Fred E. Cooks of O’Fallon Illinois was charged with one count aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police said Cooks engaged in sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old.
Cooks is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Police said there are no other suspected victims in this case.
The arrest happened after a complaint was filed with the O’Fallon Police Department on December 1.
