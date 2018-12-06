ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Clair County, Ill. have charged a 19-year-old after he allegedly sexual abused a 13-year-old.
Alex R. Brownlee, of Washington Park, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The alleged incident occurred during September and October of 2018 in Belleville.
Brownlee’s bond is set at $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.