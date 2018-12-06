ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Clair County, Ill. have charged a 19-year-old after he allegedly sexual abused a 13-year-old.

Alex Brownlee

Alex Brownlee, 19, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after he allegedly sexual abused a 13-year-old this past fall in Belleville. 

Alex R. Brownlee, of Washington Park, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The alleged incident occurred during September and October of 2018 in Belleville.

Brownlee’s bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.