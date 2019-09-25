ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro’s Call-A-Ride service, which is offered to people with disabilities, is back to normal Wednesday.
Service was suspended Tuesday because of server issues. The issues reportedly made data and passenger information unavailable.
Metro said service was back to normal Wednesday and doesn't believe any schedules were deleted.
Call-A-Ride is for people who rely on Metro but disabilities prevent them from using public transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.