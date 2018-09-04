A Metro Bus was struck by gunfire late Tuesday night in Ferguson.
The incident occurred on Airport Road about a mile from Interstate 170.
It is not yet known whether there are any injuries in this incident.
News 4 will continue to update this story as more information made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.