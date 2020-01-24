SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people suffered minor injuries when a Metro bus and car got into an accident Friday evening.
The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Kingston Drive.
The bus ended up resting between two houses.
Other information was not immediately known.
