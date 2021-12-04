Metro bus crashes in North County after driver is shot

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Metro bus crashed into a utility pole in North County after the driver was shot Friday night, police told News 4.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt just after 7:00 p.m. Police say shots were fired from outside the bus, hitting the driver, which caused the bus to crash. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Nobody else on the bus was injured. The Major Case Squad is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. An award of up to $5,000 is being offered.
