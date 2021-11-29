ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are several changes this morning to the bus system in Missouri.
Some routes are stopping all together while others will see fewer buses and limited service. For some people, this change will hinder their routine but it’s supposed to overall improve the metro bus's reliability.
A total of 38 metro buses are changing today --either in frequency or changing schedules.
Here’s what to expect:
Temporarily Suspended MetroBus Routes
- #46 Tesson Ferry (Metro STL will be available for riders of the #46 Tesson Ferry and riders who use the #65 Outer Forty west of I-270, and it may be an option for express route riders.)
- #65 Outer Forty
- #57X Clayton Road
- #58X Twin Oaks Express
- #73X I-55 Express
- #410X Eureka Express
MetroBus Service Ending at 8 p.m.
- #60 Shepley-Lilac
- #78 Bellefontaine
- #79 Ferguson
Service frequency on these routes will be temporarily reduced to improve schedule reliability.
- #4 Natural Bridge
- #10 Gravois-Lindell
- #32 Dr. ML King
- #35 Rock Road
- #40 N. Broadway
- #41 Lee
- #49 Lindbergh
- #57 Manchester
- #60 Shepley-Lilac
- #61 Chambers Rd.
- #64 Lucas-Hunt
- #73 Carondelet
- #76 McDonnell-Waterford
- #77 Village Square
- #78 Bellefontaine
- #91 Olive
- #94 Page
- #97 Delmar
- #98 Ballas-North Hanley
- #174X Halls Ferry Express
There will be no changes to the Illinois bus lines or the MetroLink.
