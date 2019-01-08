ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's only January 8 but some are already looking ahead to Valentine's Day.
And that includes Metro Transit.
Metro is asking for riders to share the love.
As in previous years, Metro is planning to showcase couples who met onboard MetroLink, MetroBus or Metro Call-A-Ride.
The company is asking for riders to submit their love stories.
During the month of February, Metro is planning to modify its weekly passenger profile to share riders' love stories.
